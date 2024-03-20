Falmouth High has hired Spencer Emerson as its next varsity football coach.

Emerson has coached at the high school and college level, getting his start as an undergraduate assistant at the University of Maine. He was the head coach in 2018-19 at Poland Regional High and has been an assistant coach at Bates College, Georgetown University, and the past two seasons at the University of Chicago.

Falmouth’s coaching position opened Jan. 25 when John Fitzsimmons resigned under criticism from parents and players. He resigned a day after a petition seeking his removal – signed by 22 of the 30 players on the 2023 team – was presented to the Falmouth School Board. Fitzsimmons had been Falmouth’s head coach since 2007.

Last season Falmouth was 2-6, including forfeiting a game against Portland because of a lack of healthy players. The forfeit made the Navigators ineligible for the Class B North playoffs. Only two seniors were on the 2023 roster and one of the chief criticisms of Fitzsimmons was that he was not retaining upperclassmen.

A news release Wednesday announcing Emerson’s hiring stated that “Emerson’s appointment signals a new era for the Falmouth football program, as he brings with him a commitment to excellence and a passion for cultivating a winning culture both on and off the field.”

Emerson is a graduate of the University of Maine, with a degree in sociology. He earned a master’s degree in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

This story will be updated.



