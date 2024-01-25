John Fitzsimmons has resigned as the Falmouth High football coach.

The veteran coach, who has led the Falmouth program since 2007, had been under fire from parents since early this season who wanted him to resign. But it was a player petition presented Tuesday asking the school board to remove Fitzsimmons, that convinced him he needed to leave. Twenty-two of the 30 players on the 2023 team signed the petition, including 21 of the 28 who would have been eligible to play in the 2024 season.

“I love coaching football and I really enjoyed being around the players but what has changed? The big difference was the player petition,” Fitzsimmons told the Press Herald. “That was what’s different. I honestly thought even though we’d lose some (players) we’d be in really good shape to play and once I saw that it wasn’t fair for them or for me to stay.”

Fitzsimmons, 74, said he had resisted stepping down earlier because he did not want to buckle to what he viewed as the opinion of a few disgruntled parents

“Once I saw it was the majority of the players I feel like I have to respect their wishes,” Fitzsimmons said.

Fitzsimmons said he had met with school administrators on Wednesday and told them he would need to step aside.

In a press release, Falmouth Schools Superintendent Gretchen McNulty said Fitzsimmons made his decision official with a letter of resignation sent Thursday.

“I want to thank Coach Fitzsimmons for his many years of dedicated service to the football program and his contributions to our community,” McNulty wrote.

Fitzsimmons has been referred to as “the father of Falmouth football,” Prior to taking over as the varsity coach, Fitzsimmons was Falmouth’s youth football coordinator, then the middle school coach, and the varsity offensive coordinator in 2006. In 16 seasons under Fitzsimmons (excluding the 2020 COVID year when teams played flag football), Falmouth has 11 winning records, 12 playoff appearances, and has appeared in three regional finals.

From 1990 to 2015 Fitzsimmons served as the president of the Maine Community College System. Prior to that he was the state commissioner of labor under Gov. John McKernan.

Fitzsimmons resigned as the president of the community college system under pressure from then Gov. Paul LePage. At the time Fitzsimmons said he was resigning in the best interest of the community college because LePage had flat-funded the college system and threatened further funding cuts if Fitzsimmons stayed.

Shortly after he resigned, the Maine Legislature passed a joint resolution honoring Fitzsimmons, a former Marine sergeant who served an active duty during the Vietnam War, for his “commitment to the Maine Community College System and for his long and exemplary public service to the State and Nation”.

While Fitzsimmons’ detractors pushed to have him removed, questioning his coaching abilities and safety protocols, many former players and parents of former players were also coming to his defense.

In a letter to the Falmouth School Board, dated Jan. 6, a group of parents whose sons had formerly played for Fitzsimmons and graduated between 2011 and 2021 emphasized Fitzsimmons’s history of community service.

“It is hard to imagine a better profile and role model for young men playing high school football in the state of Maine,” the letter said.

A group of 44 former players sent a similar letter, co-written by Noah Nelson (Class of 2015) and Drew Chamberlain (Class of 2016) both of whom went on to play at Bowdoin College.

“There were a number of players both before me and after me who had great fond memories of Coach Fitzsimmons and we wanted to let (the school board) know he always put us in the best position to be successful both on the field and off,” Nelson said.

