Wednesday, Jan. 24
Boys’ Basketball
• Buckfield at North Haven, 1 p.m.
• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Islesboro vs. Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 4:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Madawaska at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Rangeley at Carrabec, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Buckfield at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.
• Calais at Machias, 5 p.m.
• Central at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.
• Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 3 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Stearns, 5:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Maranacook, 6 p.m.
• Madison at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Kents Hill, 6 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Desert Island at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.
• Orono at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.
• Woodland at Shead, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 4:15 p.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.
Swimming
• Gorham at Windham (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.
Wrestling
• Deering, York at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.
• Cheverus, Wells at Marshwood, 5 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk at Sanford, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 25
Boys’ Basketball
• Biddeford at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Calais at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Katahdin, 5 p.m.
• Edward Little at Cheverus, 7 p.m.
• Freeport at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.
• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Greely at Marshwood, 7 p.m.
• Jonesport-Beals at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Madison at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Machias, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Poland, 5 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Valley, 7 p.m.
• Schenck at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.
• Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.
• Westbrook at Brunswick, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 5:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.
• Cony at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Deering, 6 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Freeport, 6 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.
• Marshwood at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Searsport at Schenck, 5 p.m.
• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 4:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
• Wells at York, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 5 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Greely, 7:10 p.m. Family Ice Center, Falmouth
• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:50 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Colisee), 8:10 p.m. Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston
Swimming
• Scarborough at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
