Wednesday, Jan. 24

Boys’ Basketball

• Buckfield at North Haven, 1 p.m.

• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Islesboro vs. Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 4:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Madawaska at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Rangeley at Carrabec, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Calais at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Central at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Forest Hills, at Kennebec Valley Community College, 3 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Stearns, 5:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Maranacook, 6 p.m.

• Madison at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Kents Hill, 6 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Orono at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Telstar, 6:30 p.m.

• Woodland at Shead, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 4:15 p.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor/Narraguagus (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.

Swimming

• Gorham at Windham (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Deering, York at Bonny Eagle, 5 p.m.

• Cheverus, Wells at Marshwood, 5 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk at Sanford, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday, Jan. 25

Boys’ Basketball

• Biddeford at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Calais at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Katahdin, 5 p.m.

• Edward Little at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Freeport at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Greely at Marshwood, 7 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Madison at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Poland, 5 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Valley, 7 p.m.

• Schenck at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 5:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.

• Cony at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Deering, 6 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

• Marshwood at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Searsport at Schenck, 5 p.m.

• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 4:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Wells at York, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Greely, 7:10 p.m. Family Ice Center, Falmouth

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:50 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Colisee), 8:10 p.m. Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston

Swimming

• Scarborough at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: