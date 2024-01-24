After months of pressure from parents seeking the removal of Falmouth High football coach John Fitzsimmons, a group of players from the 2023 team delivered a petition to the Falmouth School Board on Tuesday night asking that the coach be replaced.

The petition was signed by 22 of the 30 players on the 2023 team, including 21 of the 28 who would be eligible to return in 2024. It said Fitzsimmons has “lost the respect” of his players and they “have lost confidence in Coach Fitzsimmons.”

The petition said, “several of us have talked with you individually and in small groups about this but we are now speaking with a collective voice to ask that you replace John Fitzsimmons with a new football coach next season.”

While it’s not uncommon for parents to pressure high school administrators to replace a coach, it may be unprecedented in Maine for student-athletes to sign a petition asking for a coach’s removal.

Three of the approximately 10 players in attendance at Tuesday’s school board meeting spoke during the public-comments session.

Matthew Grace, a sophomore who was named the 2023 team defensive MVP, read from a prepared speech.

“We come to you tonight, this time publicly, to ask for change in the Falmouth Football Team’s Coaching leadership,” Grace said. “We are not adequately coached for competition, and our safety is not prioritized. We players have attempted to make our voices heard on this matter for far too long. Too many players have quit in recent years and not enough will return this fall if you do not make changes to the team’s coaching leadership. We do not understand why school officials will not pay attention to us. This program will be ruined by the inactions of the athletic director and administration.”

Ben Robbins, another sophomore, talked emotionally about how his twin brother Alden had played on both offense and defense during a Friday varsity game and then because of the team’s small roster also had to play in the following Monday’s junior varsity game.

“On two days rest he played both ways and he was exhausted and he fell and broke his collarbone in a game he shouldn’t have been playing … in a game Falmouth shouldn’t have been playing,” Ben Robbins said.

Thomas Willoughby, a burly sophomore lineman, just seemed angry with the whole situation, particularly with the adults – board members, school administrators, coaches – who have not been able to resolve the issues.

“Shame on all of you,” Willoughby said.

Fitzsimmons, 74, has been Falmouth’s head coach since 2007. He has been referred to as “the father of Falmouth football,” because he turned a fledgling program that played its first varsity season in 2003 into a competitive program. In 16 seasons under Fitzsimmons (excluding the 2020 COVID year when teams played flag football), Falmouth had 11 winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances, appearing in three regional finals. Fitzsimmons’ overall record is 84-66, including a 2-6 mark in 2023 when Falmouth was forced to forfeit its game against Portland because it had only 19 healthy players.

Reached Wednesday morning, Fitzsimmons said he needed to speak to school administrators and view the petition before he would respond.

The presentation of the player petition to the school board came after months of parent-initiated requests to have Fitzsimmons removed. The parents’ criticisms, detailed in a presentation made to the school board in executive session on Jan. 8, included that Fitzsimmons has lost the ability to communicate with and lead the team, that his play-calling was outmoded, and game preparation was inadequate.

Most notably, they noted that several veteran players chose not to return to the team in recent seasons, leaving the program with critically small and inexperienced rosters. In 2023 Falmouth had two seniors and four juniors on its roster. The parents claimed the attrition, combined with Fitzsimmons’ practice and game management, had created an unsafe environment that resulted in a spike of injuries.

The school board, in a Jan. 12 response, said it “did not believe that it was necessary or appropriate to recommend that the administration take any action regarding the employment status of Mr. Fitzsimmons,” according to a letter obtained by the Portland Press Herald.

Falmouth Athletic Director James Coffey was a football assistant coach on the football team in 2023. The parents charge that because Coffey is an assistant coach, he can’t adequately do his job as Fitzsimmons’ immediate supervisor.

Tim Grace, Matthew Grace’s father, said he’s baffled by the school administration’s desire to retain Fitzsimmons.

“I don’t understand the thought processes that both Fitz and Coffey have on wanting to maintain the current situation. I just really don’t. To the detriment of the kids,” Tim Grace said.

Superintendent Gretchen McNulty was in meetings Wednesday morning and was not immediately able to be interviewed about the player petition, according to her office. At the conclusion of Tuesday’s school board meeting McNulty told the audience she would be at Falmouth High early Wednesday and urged concerned students to meet with her.

Coffey did not immediately respond to a similar request for an interview regarding the player petition.

One name noticeably absent from the player petition was Falmouth senior William Gale, who earlier on Tuesday was given the statewide honor as the Frank J. Gaziano Offensive Lineman of the Year. Gale said he was aware of the petition as well as the push to get Fitzsimmons to leave.

“Coach Fitzsimmons has done so much for me and I respect him a lot so I’ve sort of stayed by his side,” Gale said. “I did not sign (the petition) because he’s done so much for me and it felt wrong to do that.”

Gale said of Fitzsimmons and his coaches, “They’re not slacking off. They do more than enough work but I guess the students are no longer enjoying it. I’ve always enjoyed football. It might be because I’m just good at it. I’ve always had fun and the practices are well regulated. It’s a well-focused environment.”

This story will be updated.

