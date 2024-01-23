Will Gale of Falmouth High and Jace Negley of Leavitt Area were named the winners of the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Linemen Awards on Tuesday.

The awards, given to seniors, honor the top high school lineman in Maine. Gale was named the winner of the Offensive Lineman award and Negley was the Defensive Lineman choice.

As winners, Gale and Negley each receive a $5,000 scholarship and a trophy. The other four finalists receive $1,000 each. Kennebunk’s Owen Bourque and South Portland’s Alex Dobson were the other defensive finalists while Marshall Addy of Medomak Valley and Kaden Sullivan of Bonny Eagle were the offensive runner-ups.

In addition to on-field excellence, Gaziano candidates should have exemplary leadership and character on the field with good citizenship and strong classroom effort with a dedicated academic pursuit off the field.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Gale was voted the Class B North Player of the Year. He plans to play at Williams College. Negley (6-2, 275) was a key contributor as a two-way starter on Leavitt’s repeat Class C championship team and has committed to the University of Maine. Gale is the first Gaziano winner from Falmouth. Negley follows 2022 Offensive winner Beau Mayo as Leavitt representatives.

The Gaziano Awards were created to honor Frank J. Gaziano, a standout college lineman at Holy Cross before founding National Distributors Inc. in South Portland. Gaziano, who died in 2010, played at Holy Cross and was a member of a college all-star team that defeated reigning NFL champion Washington in an exhibition game. Gaziano played one season in the NFL, in 1944 with the Boston Yanks.

National Distributors has been the primary sponsor for the award since its inception. For the third straight year, Key Bank was a co-sponsor, funding the four runners-up scholarships.

