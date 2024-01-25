The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/24/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (5) 77 2. Cheverus (2) 66 3. Gorham 60 4. Oceanside (1) 52 4. Portland 52 6. Scarborough 36 7. Gray-New Gloucester 27 8. Falmouth 22 9. Mt. Blue 19 10. Medomak Valley 13

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Lawrence 58 3. Gorham 57 4. Brunswick 54 5. Ellsworth 53 6. Oceanside 52 7. South Portland 37 8. Gray-New Gloucester 18 9. Mt. Ararat 13 10. Scarborough 9

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Bangor (3) 29 2. Thornton Academy (3) 28 3. St. Dominic (1) 18 4. Lewiston 17 5. Falmouth 4

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Yarmouth/Freeport 28 3. Penobscot 20 4. Portland co-op 14 5. Gorham co-op 8

