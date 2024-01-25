The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/24/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Windham (5)
|77
|2.
|Cheverus (2)
|66
|3.
|Gorham
|60
|4.
|Oceanside (1)
|52
|4.
|Portland
|52
|6.
|Scarborough
|36
|7.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|27
|8.
|Falmouth
|22
|9.
|Mt. Blue
|19
|10.
|Medomak Valley
|13
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Lawrence
|58
|3.
|Gorham
|57
|4.
|Brunswick
|54
|5.
|Ellsworth
|53
|6.
|Oceanside
|52
|7.
|South Portland
|37
|8.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|18
|9.
|Mt. Ararat
|13
|10.
|Scarborough
|9
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Bangor (3)
|29
|2.
|Thornton Academy (3)
|28
|3.
|St. Dominic (1)
|18
|4.
|Lewiston
|17
|5.
|Falmouth
|4
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|28
|3.
|Penobscot
|20
|4.
|Portland co-op
|14
|5.
|Gorham co-op
|8
