Thursday, Jan. 25

Boys’ Basketball

• Biddeford at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Calais at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Katahdin, 5 p.m.

• Edward Little at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Freeport at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Greely at Marshwood, 7 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Madison at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Poland, 5 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Valley, 7 p.m.

• Schenck at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.

• Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 5:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.

• Cony at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Deering, 6 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

• Marshwood at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• Searsport at Schenck, 5 p.m.

• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 4:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Wells at York, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Greely, 7:10 p.m. Family Ice Center, Falmouth

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:50 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Colisee), 8:10 p.m. Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston

Swimming

• Scarborough at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Belfast at Morse, 6:30 p.m.

• Bucksport at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 7:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Greenville, 5:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Rangeley, 6 p.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.

• Washburn at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Hodgdon, 5 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Jonesport-Beals, 5:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Morse, 5 p.m.

• Calais at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 6 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Greenville, 4 p.m.

• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 6 p.m.

• Madison at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 5 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.

• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 6 p.m.

• Richmond at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Telstar at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Hodgdon, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.

•Camden Hills at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC: Lake Region, Poland, Traip Academy, Wells, Winthrop, Yarmouth, York, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 4:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Greely, Mountain Valley, Wiscasset, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Bonny Eagle, Massabesic at Deering/Portland (South Portland Community Center), 7 p.m.

• Brunswick at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Belfast, 5 p.m.

• Cony, Morse at Messalonskee, 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lincoln Academy (Wiscasset Community Center), 6 p.m.

• Falmouth at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Greely, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Kennebunk at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Lewiston at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.

