Thursday, Jan. 25
Boys’ Basketball
• Biddeford at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Calais at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Katahdin, 5 p.m.
• Edward Little at Cheverus, 7 p.m.
• Freeport at Kennebunk, 7 p.m.
• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Greely at Marshwood, 7 p.m.
• Jonesport-Beals at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Madison at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Machias, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Poland, 5 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Valley, 7 p.m.
• Schenck at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 6 p.m.
• Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.
• Westbrook at Brunswick, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 5:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.
• Cony at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Deering, 6 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Freeport, 6 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.
• Marshwood at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Massabesic at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Sanford at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• Searsport at Schenck, 5 p.m.
• St. Dominic at North Yarmouth Academy, 4:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
• Wells at York, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Buckfield, 5 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Greely, 7:10 p.m. Family Ice Center, Falmouth
• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 8:15 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:50 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth/Freeport at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Colisee), 8:10 p.m. Androscoggin Bank Colisee, Lewiston
Swimming
• Scarborough at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
• Portland, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 26
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.
• Belfast at Morse, 6:30 p.m.
• Bucksport at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 7:30 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Greenville, 5:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Nokomis at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
• North Haven at Rangeley, 6 p.m.
• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.
• Washburn at Madawaska, 7 p.m.
• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Winslow at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Hodgdon, 5 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor Christian at Jonesport-Beals, 5:30 p.m.
• Belfast at Morse, 5 p.m.
• Calais at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Caribou at Mt. Desert Island, 6 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Greenville, 4 p.m.
• Dexter at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Dirigo at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• Lake Region at Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at MCI, 6 p.m.
• Madison at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Machias, 5 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 5 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.
• Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 6 p.m.
• Richmond at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.
• Telstar at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.
• Windham at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Hodgdon, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Bangor/Narraguagus at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Alfond Arena), 7:30 p.m.
•Camden Hills at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 5 p.m.
Indoor Track
• WMC: Lake Region, Poland, Traip Academy, Wells, Winthrop, Yarmouth, York, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 4:30 p.m.
• WMC: Boothbay, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Greely, Mountain Valley, Wiscasset, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Bonny Eagle, Massabesic at Deering/Portland (South Portland Community Center), 7 p.m.
• Brunswick at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Belfast, 5 p.m.
• Cony, Morse at Messalonskee, 7 p.m.
• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lincoln Academy (Wiscasset Community Center), 6 p.m.
• Falmouth at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Greely, Kennebunk at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
• Kennebunk at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Lewiston at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.