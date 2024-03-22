Billy Albertson, Skowhegan senior: A returning Varsity Maine All-State pick, Albertson won the Class A long jump with a meet-record 22 feet, 7 1/2 inches, finished second in the triple jump (46-1), and was fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.64). At the New England championships, Albertson was second in the long jump (22-4 3/4).

Nathan Blades, Portland senior: Another returner to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Blades finished second in both the 800 meters (1:59.45) and mile (4:19.58) at the Class A meet. He placed seventh in the 1,000 (2:31.37) at the New England championships.

Miles Burr, Mt. Desert Island senior: After his breakout junior year that included being named the Varsity Maine Boys’ Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, Burr made his mark this winter with a Class B record in the 400 (49.49). Burr also won the 55 dash at the state meet (6.55), and during the regular season posted the state’s fastest time in the 200 (22.36).

Andre Clark, Marshwood junior: The reigning Class A 100-meter outdoor champ ran the fastest 55 dash in Maine history to win the Class A meet in 6.38 seconds. He also won the Class A 200 (22.85), then placed fifth in the 55 dash (6.51) at New Englands. His 6.40 preliminary time was the fastest at the New England meet.

Kaleb Colson, Sumner senior: The Class B champion in both the 800 (2:01.61) and mile (4:33), Colson competed in the 1,000 at the New England championships and placed fifth in 2:30.7. He placed 20th in the 800 at the New Balance Indoor Nationals Championships.

Maddox Jordan, Noble senior: A Varsity Maine All-State pick as a junior, Jordan set new indoor standards for middle distance runners in Maine this winter. The 2024 Varsity Maine Boys’ Indoor Track Athlete of the Year set Maine all-time bests in the 800 (1:51.82) and mile (4:11.19), swept the 800, mile and 2-mile at the Class A state meet, and won the mile at the New England championships. Jordan will be running at the University of Rhode Island next year.

Josia Katroli, Lewiston junior: After finishing second in the high jump at the Class A meet (both he and Gorham’s Griffin Gammon jumped 6-6), and ninth at the New England championships, Katroli earned All-American status at the New Balance Nationals in Boston, clearing 6-7 to finish sixth. He was also third in the Class A 55 dash.

Stephen Pierre, Leavitt senior: Pierre won both the long jump (21-0 1/4) and the 55 hurdles (7.83) at the Class B championships and finished second in the high jump (6-4). He had the fastest time this season in the hurdles (7.77).

Arnaud Sioho, South Portland junior: With the Class A team title in the balance, Sioho set a new Class A meet record in the triple jump of 46-10, outdueling Billy Albertson, as both bettered the previous meet record. Sioho was second to Albertson in the long jump, where they also both broke the old record, and was third in the 55 hurdles. At the New England meet, he was third in the long jump and a Maine-best 12th in the 55 hurdles.

Tucker Walker, Sanford senior: Walker won the Class A shot put title with a throw of 53-10, a distance that only three Class A throwers have surpassed at the championship meet since 2016. Walker had three 53-foot throws at the Class A meet.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dave Kahill, South Portland: South Portland’s head coach since 2008, Kahill has built a deep boys’ team that won its third straight SMAA championship. This season, the Red Riots were also able to translate conference success to the Class A state meet, winning the school’s first championship since 2002 by having 12 athletes contribute to scoring in 10 of the 14 events, led by Arnaud Sioho’s three top-three finishes.

