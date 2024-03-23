BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scalia scored 27 points to lead fourth-seeded Indiana to an 89-56 victory over No. 13 Fairfield on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Scalia sank five of the Hoosiers’ 10 3-pointers. Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham each scored 13 points for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers (25-5) will face No. 5 seed Oklahoma or No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night.

Fairfield (31-2) saw its 29-game winning streak come to an end. Janelle Brown led the Stags, who earned the first top-25 ranking in school history earlier this month, with 19 points.

Indiana led just 38-34 at halftime but dominated in the second half. The Hoosiers used a 13-0 spurt in the third quarter to take a 59-43. Scalia scored 10 of those 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

Indiana was ahead 64-49 after three quarters and kept expanding its lead in the fourth quarter.

The Hoosiers shot 51% from the field while hold the Stags to 32%, and also had a 44-29 rebounding advantage. Indiana also outscored Fairfield 40-18 in the paint and had a 17-2 edge in points off turnovers. The hosts made 17 of 22 free throws, while Fairfield only took four shots from the line.

Trailing 31-26 with 4:46 left in the second quarter, the Hoosiers outscored the Stags 12-3 the rest of the quarter. Garzon led Indiana with 12 points in the opening half, including a 3-pointer that gave the Hoosiers the lead for good at 32-31.

Holmes converted a 3-point play that broke a 17-17 tie with 52 seconds left in the opening quarter.

