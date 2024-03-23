BOSTON — Lynden Breen, one of the captains of the University of Maine men’s hockey team, knows the Black Bears have accomplished more than any Maine team in a dozen years and will have the opportunity to do even more in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Shortly after Friday night’s 4-1 loss to Boston University in the Hockey East semifinals, though, Breen’s wasn’t in the mood to think ahead.

“It’s special for sure,” Breen said about a his team’s certain NCAA bid minutes after Friday’s game ended at TD Garden. “We’ll realize that on Monday or Tuesday. Right now, (the loss) kind of stinks.”

Breen and the Black Bears will soon be preparing for their first NCAA Tournament game since 2012. At 23-11-2, Maine is tied for fifth in the PairWise rankings, a mathematical formula that mimics the system used by the NCAA to determine hockey tournament seeds.

The selection show will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, following the women’s hockey championship game.

On Friday, Maine lost to second-ranked Boston University for the third time this season despite outshooting the Terriers, 33-18, and controlling play for large portions of the game. BU advanced to play top-ranked Boston College in the Hockey East final Saturday night.

“Our guys played hard. They play hard every night,” Maine Coach Ben Barr said. “I feel bad for them that they’re not going to get to play for a championship (Saturday) night. Hopefully we can use that to drive us in the big tournament next week.”

Maine’s 23 wins so far are the most since a 23-17 record in 2011-12, the last time they reached the NCAA Tournament. Since Barr was hired in the spring of 2021, Maine has made steady and dramatic improvement. Two years ago, in Barr’s first season, the Black Bears won seven games. They won 15 games last season.

Maine is expected to receive a No. 2 seed. The four regional sites are Providence, Rhode Island; Springfield, Massachusetts; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Maryland Heights, Missouri (outside St. Louis). The winners of each four-team regional advance to the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This season has been a throwback to the Black Bears’ glory days. Between 1987 and 2007, Maine advanced to the Frozen Four 11 times and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. This is just Maine’s fourth winning season in the last dozen.

The attendance at Friday’s semifinal against BU was 17,850, and judging from the fan reactions throughout the game, the crowd was decidedly in Maine’s corner. Barr said he and the team heard and saw that, and appreciate the support they receive statewide.

“It’s been a special experience for all of us. We go out there and see all the Maine jerseys and all the people who have been waiting for however long, 10 or 12 years, to come back here,” Barr said. “Obviously we’re playing for a lot more than just the guys in the locker room. It’s a special place to coach and a special place to play, and we’re really fortunate.”

