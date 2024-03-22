BOSTON — As was the case in a pair of regular-season wins in November, Boston University’s robust power play was too much for Maine on Friday night at TD Garden.

The second-ranked Terriers scored a pair of goals with the man advantage and added an empty-net goal in a 4-1 victory over the seventh-ranked Black Bears in the Hockey East semifinals.

BU (26-8-2) will face top-ranked Boston College on Saturday night for the conference title. Maine (23-11-2), playing in its first Hockey East semifinal in 12 years, awaits Sunday night’s NCAA Tournament selection show to see where and when it will play next.

BU’s power play, ranked second nationally only to Michigan’s in terms of efficiency, struck in the second period to open a 2-0 lead, then restored a two-goal cushion midway through the third period. Shortly after the Black Bears cut their deficit to 2-1, Ryan Greene took a Macklin Celebrini pass from the right circle and ripped a shot past Maine goalie Albin Boija.

It was BU’s sixth power-play goal on 11 tries this season against the Black Bears.

The Terriers took a 1-0 lead at 8:59 of the first period when Greene fired a one-timer off Quinn Hutson’s pass from the right circle into the left corner of the net.

Advertisement

BU was held without a shot for the first nine minutes of the second period, but with Maine’s Nolan Renwick in the penalty box for holding, the Terriers needed just 25 seconds with the man advantage to capitalize. Lane Hutson’s shot from just outside the left circle made it 2-0 at 9:21.

It looked as if the Terriers had another power-play goal early in the third, but after video review, Shane Lachance’s goal was disallowed because BU was offsides entering the zone.

The Black Bears then struck for a power-play goal at 6:48 of the third. Lynden Breen’s tough-angle shot from the right of the net, almost parallel with the goal line, found the upper left corner and cut BU’s lead to 2-1.

Maine pulled Boija (14 saves) for an extra attacker with 4:o4 left in the game, and while the Black Bears maintained pressure on BU goalie Matthieu Caron (32 saves) throughout the final minutes, they could not get another shot past him. With 27.6 seconds remaining, Sam Stevens scored an empty-net goal for the final margin.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous