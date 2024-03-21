people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Ian Trumpler has been promoted to paraplanner at Hughes Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Trumpler graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in business administration.

Francesca Gundrum has been promoted to director of advocacy at Maine Audubon. Gundrum has a B.A. in environmental studies from Dartmouth College and a master’s in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine. She started her career at Maine Audubon in 2020 as a seasonal biologist and outreach specialist. She then worked for two years as a communications manager at Maine Conservation Voters/Alliance and returned to Audubon in 2022 as the policy advocate.

Matt Maiello has been promoted to partner and principal at Simons Architects, Portland. Maiello joined the company in 2019 and has worked on various projects of all scales, from public to private. He has a bachelor of architecture from the Cooper Union in New York.

Barbara Raths has been promoted to executive vice president of commercial banking at Camden National Bank. Raths has 20 years of experience in banking and finance, with four of those years spent developing treasury relationships at Camden National Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in rhetoric from Bates College and an MBA with a finance concentration from the University of Southern Maine. Raths chairs the board of trustees for the Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority, serves as the secretary of the board of directors for the Maine International Trade Center and is a member of the Maine District Export Council.

E. William Stockmeyer has been promoted to managing director at Drummond Woodsum. Stockmeyer began his career at Drummond Woodsum in 1985 as a summer associate and joined the firm as an attorney a year later. Leader of the firm’s public finance group, he is rated AV, the highest rating awarded by Martindale Hubbell, and is elected to the American College of Bond Counsel.

NEW HIRES

Jane Driscoll has been hired as director of the Campaign for Justice, which raises funds from the legal community for civil legal aid in Maine. Driscoll has decades of executive leadership experience in philanthropy, strategy, public policy and communication.

Eugenio J. Figarella has been hired as the assistant portfolio manager at Spinnaker Trust. Figarella has over 20 years of experience and has served as an adviser, relationship manager, trader, senior analyst and portfolio manager at institutions including Citigroup and Wells Fargo. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and financial management services from the University of Puerto Rico.

Shannon Landwehr has been hired as the president and CEO of Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce. Landwehr brings over 20 years of experience in operations, strategic planning and marketing. She has additional expertise in economic development, budgeting, employee recruitment and retention, fostering board collaboration and cultivating relationships with businesses, communities and statewide partners.

Bath Savings has hired two new officers: Eric Berube, vice president, information security officer, and Stacey Chenevert, vice president, retail lending. Berube previously served as the chief information security officer at Bowdoin College. Chenevert has over 35 years of experience in the financial industry and graduated from the University of Wisconsin banking course as a certified credit union executive.

United Way of Southern Maine has hired two new employees: Brad MacCachran, senior director of corporate engagement, and Sacre Bahati, director of human resources. MacCachran has 15 years of fundraising experience in major gifts with Northern Light Health and Bates College, and Bahati has over five years of experience in nonprofit human resources management, finance and operations.

GENERAL

Evergreen Credit Union has promoted Chelsey Cargen to assistant vice president, branch manager, and hired Raquel Lavigne as assistant branch manager for its new Scarborough location, which will open in spring 2024.

The University of New England announces three new appointments to its board of trustees. Richard Roderick, a former senior executive with Dead River Co., previously served as a trustee from 2011 to 2020, serving on the legal and audit, facilities and finance committees. He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s in computer systems management from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, and an MBA from the University of Maine. David Engle is the co-founder and former CEO of Upright Labs, a computer software company that focuses on supply chain and operations for secondhand retailers. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, with a focus on logistics, materials and supply chain management. Kate Snyder served as mayor of Portland from 2019 to 2024. Previously, she helped found the Foundation for Portland Public Schools, a nonprofit with the mission to generate philanthropic support for Portland public schools, and then worked as the executive director of the foundation from 2014 to 2019. Snyder holds a bachelor’s in government and French from Skidmore College and a Master of Policy, Planning and Management from the University of Southern Maine.

Preble Street, a social work agency for people experiencing homelessness, hunger or poverty, has appointed three new members to its board of directors: Justin Rosner, principal, Battery Ventures; Chris Ellingwood, principal, BerryDunn’s Commercial Practice Group; and Joe Ingream, senior vice president and head of employee benefits, OneAmerica Financial.

Saco & Biddeford Savings has hired and promoted a total of six employees. Gillian Ballute has been hired as vice president, compliance manager. John Ruppert has been hired as vice president, information security officer. Shane Arnold has been hired as a compliance specialist. Jackson Cust has been hired as a customer relationship officer at the Scarborough Branch. Jeannie Stanhope has been hired as the executive assistant to the CEO and president. And Sarah Gonneville has been promoted to assistant vice president, retail operations manager.

