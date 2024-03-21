Cowbell restaurant

treats cheerleaders

Cowbell at Rock Row honored Westbrook High School’s varsity cheerleaders, coaches and families March 4 with a banquet – on the house.

The restaurant gave the cheerleaders a donation and two gift cards to raffle off. It also presented a gift to senior captain Liliana Waterman.

“My team and I would like to thank Cowbell for sponsoring us for the month of February,” Waterman said in a press release. “These last few seasons (have) been a long hard process of rebuilding our cheer program. Cowbell’s donations will give us the boost we need to push the team to the next level.”

Travis Sanipas, Cowbell’s district manager, said the family-driven restaurant aims to give back to local families. “The Westbrook Blue Blazes cheerleaders represent the spirit of this community,” he said in the press release.

Deanna Karam, the restaurant’s general manager, said the cheerleaders are “well deserving.”

Sarah Redman, who co-coaches the squad with head coach Nicole Bennett, said Cowbell “gave us Class A treatment.”

Expect delays

on Spring Street

The Portland Water District began installing a new water main on Spring Street Monday. The construction area will be down to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The project is expected to be finished up by March 28, according to the PWD.

Craft a coaster

at the library

Walker Memorial Library will host an adult and teen craft on Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. creating colored resin coasters.

Participants must be ages 13 or older. The activity is free but limited to 30 people. Contact the library for more information at 854-0630 or walkerlibrary@westbrook.me.us.

Seniors meet on

April Fool’s Day

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at noon on April Fool’s Day at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The program will feature “some foolish fun, refreshments and entertainment provided by Andrew Lefebvre,” according to an announcement.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 27, 1974, that Westbrook High School senior Joan Lemieux had been accepted to the University of Maine.

