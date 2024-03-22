The arrival of spring brings visions of milder weather, blooming flowers and additional sunlight to our days – but it also undoubtedly reminds us about taxes. Taxes, of course, are important and are a collective investment in our society. They are how we fund vital government services that cannot be effectively delivered through the private sector or charitable works. But how much people are taxed and by which levels of government is a far more complicated, and important, question.

The most burdensome form of taxation here in Maine is property taxes. In part because of unnecessarily restrictive provisions in the Maine Constitution, cities like Biddeford must tax property within a certain percentage of the assessed value. Unfortunately, in an overheated real estate market like the one we are still in, this is for so many folks in Biddeford and throughout our state.

I know many people are struggling with this, so I’d like to discuss a few things we have done in the Legislature to mitigate rising property taxes and provide relief, as well as outline some further steps I am pushing for the state to take.

Last year, we increased property tax relief for older Mainers by bolstering the Property Tax Fairness Credit and expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program, helping more folks age with dignity in their communities. Additionally, this session the Maine House voted near-unanimously on a measure that would expand income eligibility for the Property Tax Fairness Credit, so more low-income Mainers can benefit.

We’ve recently expanded the Homestead Exemption, which allows permanent Maine residents who have owned their home for at least 12 months to reduce its value and, subsequently, their property tax burden. We’ve also bolstered property tax benefits for disabled veterans, providing additional relief for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

We have also continued initiatives that help stabilize property taxes, such as maintaining municipal revenue sharing at 5% and paying 55% of the cost of public education.

These initiatives are crucial, but I realize that property taxes continue to go up for many, and noting that things could be worse provides little consolation. There are a few more steps I am advocating here at the Legislature, including:

• Adjusting the school funding formula. Many communities far wealthier than Biddeford receive greater state subsidies than we do. This is unjust and needs to be fixed.

• Amending the Maine Constitution to allow municipalities more flexibility – if they choose – in how they levy property taxes. For instance, they could choose to tax out-of-state property owners at a higher rate than local residents.

• Building more housing people can afford, from affordable housing units to “starter homes”, so that the tight housing supply doesn’t continue to send prices skyrocketing. More housing equals greater tax stability.

I am committed to creating a fairer tax structure that provides meaningful relief to those in need. My Republican colleagues frequently demand income tax cuts, but those would only benefit the wealthiest Mainers. We must focus on strategic investments and targeted credits to support working families and those living on fixed-incomes.

I want to hear what you think, so please do not hesitate to let me know (whether we agree or not!). I can be reached at marc.malon@legislature.maine.gov or my office, (207) 287-1430, with any legislative concerns you have.

Rep. Marc Malon is serving his first term in the Maine House, representing a portion of Biddeford. He serves as a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee.

