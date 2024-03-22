SACO — Gardening workshops and more will be part of The Ecology School’s two-day gathering on growing food in the Northeast at its River Bend Farm campus on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

The weekend will feature workshops appealing to beginner gardeners, as well as those looking to advance their knowledge and skills. Topics will include growing your own apothecary, waste reduction, maple sugaring, backyard beekeeping, and planting a biodiverse garden. Workshops will be led by leading organizations from the local gardening and farming community, such as Wild Seed Project, Meeting House Farm and Frinklepod Farm.

The two-day event is supported by a gift from Hannaford Supermarkets. The weekend is valued at $350 but is available to the public at a discounted cost of $30 per ticket, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the community to our beautiful campus to live and learn together, as we celebrate the beginning of spring and the growing season,” said Leanna Bonds, director of Advancement and Community Partnerships at The Ecology School. “We are grateful for our partnership with Hannaford Supermarkets and their support in making this inaugural event accessible to the community.”

“Increasing knowledge around our food systems and climate-smart growing practices is critical to fostering and preserving the long-term wellness of our communities,” said George Parmenter, Sustainability lead for Hannaford Supermarkets. “Hannaford is pleased to continue its partnership with The Ecology School by supporting this inaugural event, which will bring the community together to learn about climate-smart growing practices in an engaging, hands-on environment.”

Ticket includes four meals from The Ecology School’s fully electric, solar-powered kitchen and an overnight stay in the sustainably built, three-wing dormitory. During unprogrammed time, participants will have opportunities to enjoy and explore the trails, forests, and fields of River Bend Farm’s 313-acre campus along the Saco River.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the Good Growing Gathering, visit https://events.humanitix.com/good-growing-gathering.

