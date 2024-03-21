BIDDEFORD — Biddeford Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray spoke passionately on March 19 about the challenges of serving a changing student population under the state’s current school funding scheme, which offers less money to municipalities whose valuation outpaces state growth.

Biddeford’s state valuation has increased by 95% – or roughly $2 billion – since FY16 according to a recent budget presentation from the city manager. That increase impacts the budget “significantly,” according to Ray.

Ray presented his school budget for the coming fiscal year to the City Council during their meeting on March 19. Over the coming weeks, City Council will make adjustments to both the school and municipal budget, and the finalized version of the school budget will undergo validation by voters in June.

Per Ray’s presentation, the total education budget comes in at $46.76 million, which is an increase of $2.68 million from the year prior.

Funding for the school budget is a mix of state money, local taxation, and other minor sources of revenue – like carryover funds from the year prior.

Ray estimated that $1.73 million of the increase of $2.68 million would be shouldered by local taxpayers, and the total amount coming from taxpayers will be $26.76 million, according to his presentation.

Seven hundred and seventy-six million dollars would come from the state through its Essential Program and Services Funding program.

There are multiple inputs in the state’s EPS funding scheme, but Ray summarizedby saying: “The school funding formula is made up of two populations – student population demographics and staff ratios – and valuation, (in other words,) what the state says through their formula is the ability for a community to pay.”

Biddeford’s rising valuation has an adverse impact on the state’s contribution to the school budget, said Ray, even as the Biddeford School Department faces an influx of students with more complex needs.

“We serve 315 students whose first language is not English. That’s up 115 from last October to this October, and we’re experiencing our highest levels in 12 years of students who would be (considered) economically disadvantaged. Six out of every 10 students in Biddeford Schools are in the economically disadvantaged category,” Ray said.

The state’s formula does account for those students, offering some additional money per pupil for students who fall in both those buckets, but Ray said he thinks it falls short.

“The state is saying that you’re going to get $1,250 more dollars per student that is (economically) disadvantaged. Now, I’m going to argue … that for children who are living in poverty, there’s more than a $1,250 opportunity gap,” he said.

The key drivers behind this year’s budget increase are salary and benefits, utilities, health insurance and payroll taxes.

Ray is proposing the school department add a director of guidance position to assist high schoolers with applying to college and vocational training opportunities, assisting with credit transfers, and providing mental health and counseling support. Ray said this previously was a position in the district that was removed over a decade ago due to budget cuts.

His budget proposal also includes adding an art teacher at Biddeford High School, a culinary arts teacher who will work at the yet to be built culinary program at Biddeford Regional Center of Technology, and three special education teachers. “We’ve had an increase in the (special education) population,” said Ray.

Ray also wants to convert two ed techs into “ELL” (English language learner) positions, to better support that student population.

He noted that he school budget is able to make some reductions this year in anticipation of the closure of John F. Kennedy Memorial school.

Once a final budget amount is determined and approved by City Council, voters will have the final say at the ballots in June.

