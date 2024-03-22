The number of Maine workers employed in non-farm jobs hit a record high in February, despite the state’s unemployment rate remaining at its highest level in two years.

Around 656,200 people living in Maine had jobs last month, according to data released Friday by the Maine Department of Labor. The employment count excludes people who own businesses, people who are self-employed and people who work on farms or in others’ homes, such as nannies.

It’s the largest count of Maine jobholders since the state started tracking the data in 1990.

The healthcare and social assistance sector saw the biggest increases in workers, with 6,000 more positions filled last month than in February 2023. It comes as Maine’s healthcare industry has struggled to attract enough workers, causing a crisis in access to health care services.

The state’s unemployment rate of 3.4% in February continued a plateau that has lasted five months. The rate is 1 percentage point higher than it was the year before, when Maine hit a record-low of 2.4% and stayed there for three months.

Since June 2023, the unemployment rate has gradually increased each month.

Maine had nearly broken an all-time record for its yearly rate before unemployment ticked up at the end of the year. The state clocked in with an unemployment rate of 2.9% for all of 2023.

The department of labor did not offer an explanation for last month’s rate. As the percentage of unemployed people continued climbing toward the end of last year, MDOL attributed the uptick to a “somewhat larger increase” in the state’s labor force. Last month’s data show that trend is continuing.

Maine’s unemployment rate is still below the national average of 3.9%.

