HOCKEY

Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice in the first period, Xander Lamppa and Owen Pederson added third-period goals, and the Maine Mariners held off a late comeback bid by the Newfoundland Growlers as they extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Brad Arvanitis made 28 saves for the Mariners, who maintained their hold on the final playoff spot in the North Division and moved to within one point of Newfoundland for third place.

BASKETBALL

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has a bone bruise in his left knee that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks, the team announced.

The prognosis for Ingram, who is averaging 20.9 points this season, leaves open the possibility that he could return before the end of the regular season.

• The attorney general for the District of Columbia contends that the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals are obligated to play their games in their downtown arena through 2047 – the city’s latest salvo to keep the teams from leaving.

In a letter sent this week to Monumental Sports and Entertainment that was obtained by The Associated Press, Brian Schwalb cited a 2007 bond agreement for renovations that extended the teams’ lease for 20 more years beyond the initial timeframe through 2027.

The letter comes as Monumental’s $2 billion plan for a new arena across the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia, has stalled in the Virginia legislature.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Buffalo Bills shored up their interior offensive line depth by signing free agent Will Clapp to a one-year contract.

Clapp has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he started a career-best 11 games at center last year. He finished the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in mid-December.

• The Los Angeles Chargers added their second tight end during free agency with the signing of Hayden Hurst.

Hurst, going into his seventh NFL season, was released by Carolina in a salary-cap move on Wednesday. He had 18 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown last season, but missed the final eight games after suffering a concussion.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Williams driver Logan Sargeant will not race in the Australian Grand Prix after his team gave his car to teammate Alex Albon, whose own vehicle was wrecked in a crash in Friday’s practice in Melbourne.

In what Sargeant called “the hardest moment I can remember in my career,” F1’s only American driver will sit out Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race at the Albert Park circuit. Williams did not bring a spare third chassis to the event, and the team decided that Albon was likelier to score points.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami won the season title in super-G for the fifth time, doing just enough by placing seventh in the final race, won by the 2018 Olympic champion Ester Ledecka in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

Ledecka’s clean skiing was 0.28 seconds faster than Italy’s Federica Brignone, the season runner-up to Gut-Behrami.

• Marco Odermatt earned another World Cup crystal globe, clinching the super-G title by finishing fifth, where three other Swiss skiers swept the podium places.

Stefan Rogentin led a 1-2-3 finish for Switzerland, taking his first career win. He was 0.03 faster than Loïc Meillard and 0.15 ahead of Arnaud Boisset.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: UEFA has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from the dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

Security failures at Stade de France before Liverpool played Real Madrid were a near “mass fatality catastrophe” that UEFA had primary responsibility for, an investigation team appointed by the soccer body concluded last year.

Police held thousands of fans in crushed queues for hours before the game and used tear gas outside the stadium. Dozens were robbed outside the stadium after the game by local residents.

