TOPSHAM – Lucy A. (Fen) Green died at the age of 87 on March 2, 2024 in Topsham, Maine, after an illness of some months. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Marshall Green, her daughter Eleanor G. Carlough of Newcastle, her son John M. Green of Portland, her daughter Lucy G. Green also of Portland, and six grandchildren.

﻿Fen was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 15, 1936. During her childhood she lived outside of Philadelphia in Wynnewood. She spent summers at her family home on Waquoit Bay, where she met Marshall in 1957. Fen Graduated from Connecticut College in 1958.

﻿Fen and Marshall were married in 1959, and after three years in the Marine Corps they moved to Cambridge, Mass., where Marshall attended Harvard Law School and Fen supported him, first as a secretary for the Dean of the Law School and then as a Senior Resident in a Radcliffe College dormitory. Fen and Marshall lived in many places during her lifetime eventually landing in Rockland, Maine. A place she loved.

﻿Throughout her life, Fen was an avid choral singer, something she and Marshall shared. They sang together in Fairfield, Conn., New York City and throughout Europe. In Portland, they sang together in the Cathedral Choir at St. Luke’s Episcopal Cathedral and in the Oratorio Chorale. This shared experience in various choirs and choruses was one of the great privileges of their lives together.

﻿Fen was a uniquely talented painter, studying at the Manhattan School of Design in New York City, and other studios during her life. Her eye for color and light was also manifest in her many beautiful gardens that she cultivated everywhere she lived.

﻿Fen was a magical partner in any adventure. She brought warmth to any room she entered and her greatest joys were being with Marshall, surrounded by their family, all of whom considered her a dearest friend. She is deeply missed.

﻿A Memorial Service celebrating Fen’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts in her honor to:

The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine

(www.gfsb.org) or to:

Maine Audubon Society

(www.maineaudubon.org)

would be welcome

