I recall the first time the Maine Turnpike Authority’s Gorham connector was proposed. I did not think it was a good idea then and I remain unconvinced.

I understand the complexities of development: traffic, organizational decisions, economic impacts, citizen needs and the myriad of issues that civic and government entities face. There is no simple or easy fix.

But Smiling Hill Farm was founded 44 years before the town of Gorham and 94 years before Westbrook. Only 187 dairy farms remain in Maine. In 1954 there were almost 4600. I know the proposed connector will go through the western portion where SHF harvests hay.

To have the next generation of any business take up the mantle is a blessing. The fact that Smiling Hill Farm is now run by 12th generation farmers is an astonishing achievement that deserves honor and respect. Farming is not just any business. It is a way of life. It nourishes everyone who comes into contact with it.

Smiling Hill Farm is a historical, rich, irreplaceable treasure that has contributed to the well-being of the surrounding communities in ways that no amount of money could ever replicate.

I am not against progress, unless said progress does not honor the past. We are at a place in this state, as well as in this entire country, when we need to ask ourselves who we are and who we want to become.

A Gorham connector will change traffic patterns. I disagree that this is worth the cost.

Debra Bickford

Buxton

