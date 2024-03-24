Loud huzzas for the wonderful stories on Sunday’s (March 17) Maine Sunday Telegram’s front page. Freediver Sumner and Cook Club’s Crosby are inspiring examples of how personal endurance (Sumner) and community-building efforts (Crosby) can succeed. What a great way to start a day.
I’m not a Pollyanna, burying my head in the sand to escape the realities of this troubled world. However, most of us count on various news outlets, available 24/7, to stay on top of those realities. What we don’t learn are heartening, uplifting, personal and community triumphs about local folks. It’s one of many reasons I subscribe to the PPH.
Thank you for the great delivery.
Sara Archbald
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.