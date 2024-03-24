Loud huzzas for the wonderful stories on Sunday’s (March 17) Maine Sunday Telegram’s front page. Freediver Sumner and Cook Club’s Crosby are inspiring examples of how personal endurance (Sumner) and community-building efforts (Crosby) can succeed. What a great way to start a day.

I’m not a Pollyanna, burying my head in the sand to escape the realities of this troubled world. However, most of us count on various news outlets, available 24/7, to stay on top of those realities. What we don’t learn are heartening, uplifting, personal and community triumphs about local folks. It’s one of many reasons I subscribe to the PPH.

Thank you for the great delivery.

Sara Archbald
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles