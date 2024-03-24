SACO – Barbara Lynne Allnutt Cushman of Saco, passed away on March 21, 2024 surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her daughters Robin, Tracy and her husband Jeff; her four “perfect” grandchildren, Emily, Darby, Zackery, and Christopher; her “boyfriend” Ray; her brother, Lewis and his wife Kathy; nieces Christie, Julia, Kate; godchildren, Scott and Kellie; her first husband, Tom, father of her children, and his wonderful wife Mary; and many cousins.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents Lewis and Evelyn Allnutt; and her best friend, Janet Spates Hagan.

Barbara was born Dec. 6, 1942 in Frederick, Md. and grew up attending schools in Poolesville, Md. where she forged life-long friendships with her classmates; a unique bond that even now, 64 years later, remains strong.

She attended Washington School for Secretaries in Washington, D.C. and moved to Maine in 1967. Barbara held several administrative positions where she could exercise her speedy typing skills, organizational acumen and share her enthusiastic and fun spirit. Of all the positions she held, you would most often hear stories from her time at Lake Region Middle School whose principal was Larry Thompson. She got a kick out of making him laugh and the kids were the highlight of her day. Barbara’s warmth, kindness, great sense of humor and free spirit are just a few of the many things we loved about her. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.﻿

It simply wouldn’t be the same if she didn’t get the last word, and so what follows is straight from her….

Well, Barbara Lynne has finally deceased – a fact which her family thought would never happen. Her ripe old age of 81 was so filled with adventure that she could hardly keep up with herself – and no one else could either. She put in 35 years of marriage, although not to the same man. Her beautiful and wonderful daughters were worth the entrapment. Barbara Lynne grew up on a family farm in Maryland. She always loved her family and old friends there – and was most blessed and grateful for her life-long best friend, Janet. She made Maine her home for all those 56 years and never once longed to be anywhere else. Her many adventures and wild curiosity saw her driving a racehorse with sulky, snorkeling in the Caribbean, fly fishing the Allagash, camping in Maine’s wilderness, always planting a garden, painting, writing, loving her family and friends, and enjoying the spit and spunk of her grandchildren. The mark she has left on the world probably can’t be seen, but hopefully found in the hearts of her family and friends. She exits having lived the motto she loved “Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting…..holy (bleep)…..what a ride!”

Visitation in Maine will be held Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home in Saco. Visitation in Maryland will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 29 at Hilton Funeral Home in Barnesville, Md. followed by funeral service and burial at Monocacy Cemetery.

For more information go to http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice or any cause near and dear to your heart.

