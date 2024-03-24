OCEAN PARK – Carter Bradford Whittaker, 82, of Ocean Park, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2024. Carter was born in 1941 in Lexington, Mass., the son of Raymond and Priscilla Whittaker.

Carter married Helene Forest on June 8, 1968, in Montreal, Canada after meeting on the beach in Ocean Park, in 1960.

Carter served in the U.S. Navy 1964-1966. He ran a successful recruiting business and then worked at Home Depot later in life.

Carter and Helene moved full time to Ocean Park almost 30 years ago after many wonderful decades in Chelmsford, Mass. They built a home not far from the beach where they met. More recently, he enjoyed daily walks, time with his grandkids, chatting with his neighbors, and volunteering with different organizations.

Carter is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Helene; his son, Chris and daughter-in-law, Dana of Scarborough, and his daughter, Samantha of Winchester, Va.; as well as grandkids Ellie, Carter, Anna and Waverly. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Roberts and brother-in-law, Jon of Waltham, Mass.; nephew, Jeff; along with numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will take place this summer.

Contributions in memory of Carter may be made to:

Salvation Army of

Old Orchard Beach and

Ocean Park Association

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous