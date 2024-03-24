SOUTH PORTLAND – David McHugh Sr., a beloved member of the South Portland community, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2024 at Mercy Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 15, 1936, in Wolfeboro, N.H., to Joseph T. and Marjorie B. (Marshall) McHugh. David’s life was marked by a deep commitment to his family, his community, and his love for baseball.

David proudly grew up in the Redbank Community of South Portland, where he met his future wife. He graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1955 and went on to serve his country with honor and distinction in the United States Coast Guard.

On Aug. 30, 1958, David married the love of his life, Nancy L. Larsen, at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland. Together, they shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and cherished memories until Nancy’s passing in 2008.

David dedicated over 30 years of his life to the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier, retiring in 1997. In addition to his postal service career, David spent many years working at the Spring Training Facility in Florida for the Boston Red Sox and in Portland for the Portland Sea Dogs. His passion for baseball extended beyond his work, as he was an avid fan who enjoyed following his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. David coached numerous teams for local community leagues and took great pride in supporting his family in all of their endeavors.

David’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose love and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by wife, Nancy McHugh in 2008.

He is survived by three sons, David McHugh Jr. and wife Sheri of Connecticut, Joseph McHugh and wife Doreen of New Jersey, Jonathan McHugh and wife Rebecca of South Portland, three daughters, Beth O’Leary and husband Mark of Scarborough, Margo Hill and husband Tom of Cape Elizabeth, Mary Kathryn McHugh of South Portland; grandchildren Kate O’Leary Swinburne and husband Shane of Scarborough, Meagan O’ Leary of Scarborough, Ryan O’Leary of Scarborough, Joshua McHugh of Connecticut, Matthew McHugh and wife Tayler of Connecticut, Allison Hill Decarlo and her husband Alex of Frankfort, Thomas “TJ” Hill and his wife Emily of Cape Elizabeth, Alex McHugh of New Jersey, Danny McHugh of New Jersey, Brian McHugh and his wife Laura of Yarmouth, Michael McHugh and his wife Gabriella of Parsonsfield, Noah McHugh of South Portland; great-grandchildren, Griffin and Grace Swinburne of Scarborough, Daria and Coco Decarlo of Frankfort, Woodruff Hill of Cape Elizabeth, Timothy “TJ” McHugh of Yarmouth; sister, Joanne Gallagher of Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating David’s life will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at the chapel at 3 p.m. with military honors. Burial will be private at a later date. To view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may

make donations

in David’s memory to:

Muscular Dystrophy Association at http://www.mda.donordrive.com or:

Bruce Roberts Fund at https://www.pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund-donate/