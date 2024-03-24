WINDHAM – Mary M. Dodge, 94, was taken home by the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Able to live independently, she drove until the last few months, running her own errands and visiting family and friends. Her family was lovingly “circling the wagon” in her last days, making sure she was safe and cared for each day.

Mary was born to Willis L. Jodrie and Ella M. Jodrie (Jordan) Oct. 1, 1929, in Westbrook: the youngest child with four brothers, George W., Charles R., Willis L., and Kenneth F. who lost his life in World War II.

A graduate of Deering High School in 1947, she went to work at Portland Gas Light Company, until her marriage. Married to Robert B. Boyle on Oct. 1, 1959; she happily dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother.

Robert B. died after a short illness on March 9, 1977. Their three children are Judith Street and husband Erik, Robert Boyle and partner Marcia Davis, Deborah Shugars and husband Charles.

Married to Norman Dodge on July 5, 1980; she had five stepchildren, Ronald Dodge, Bonnie Searles and husband Mark, Kenneth Dodge and wife Sally, Sandra Mears and husband Beau, Bradford Dodge.

In all , there were 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, whom she watched over closely and adored.

Mary loved baking and would always have fresh blueberry muffins for visitors and enjoyed making cakes and cookies for the family. Knitting and making quilts were also her hobbies. Panther Pond was her favorite place, where she never stopped enjoying a peaceful ride around the lake.

This verse best describes her: 1 Peter 3:3,4. Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.

There will be a family celebration of life for Mary later in the spring.