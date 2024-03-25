Biddeford to mark Vietnam War Veterans Day with memorial event March 29

BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford will mark the Vietnam War Veterans Day with a commemorative ceremony and flag raising at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29. The event, organized by Mayor Marty Grohman and the Veterans Committee, will be held at Memorial Park, located on the corner of Alfred Street and Pool Street.

The ceremony will feature a tribute to Vietnam veterans by Joseph Armstrong, past president of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Post 1044, and a tribute to veterans killed in action by Raoul Goulet, American Legion Post 26. Conrad Letellier, current president of VVA Post 1044, will read of list of servicemen from Maine still missing in action (MIA).

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Mayor Grohman will read a proclamation at the March 19 City Council meeting to officially recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Biddeford.

“On this day and every day, I encourage Biddeford residents to take time to honor those who selflessly served, who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who were wounded and who live with those scars daily,” Mayor Grohman said. “Those who bore witness and those who are still missing in Southeast Asia, we will never forget you.”

More than 48,000 Mainers served in the Vietnam War, and an additional 16,000 Maine residents were serving worldwide during the Vietnam War era. The names of the 343 Maine residents who laid down their lives are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. and eleven Maine servicemen remain missing in action.

Biddeford’s commitment to honoring Vietnam veterans will continue throughout the year. The Wall That Heals, a traveling education center and replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be stationed at Biddeford Middle School from July 18 through July 21.

Coast Guard Auxiliary of Saco presents new required boating safety course

Effective Jan. 1, operators of motor boats on Maine’s inland and coastal waters are being required to have completed an approved safety course if they are under the age of 26. Jet Skis may be operated by those 16 or 17 only if they have passed an approved boating safety course.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is working closely with the State of Maine to assist in the effort to provide the instruction necessary for every eligible person to complete an approved course. This course provides education for inland and coastal waters. It is aimed at boaters of all ages who either require or desire to attended a boating safety class.

A course will be offered starting on April 24, there will be four meetings on Wednesday nights, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at OOB/Saco Adult Education at OOB High School, 40 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd., Old Orchard Beach. The cost is $30. To get information, email uscga24@gmail.com. For information and to register go to OOB/Saco Adult Ed. 207-934-7922 Contact: James Katz, Public Education Officer, USCG Auxiliary 24, 3 Abby Lane Saco, call 617-283-2203 or email: uscga24@gmail.com.

ASNNE hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England (ASNNE) has set its schedule for Public Star Parties through August which will take place at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on State Route 35, in West Kennebunk. The public is invited to participate in these free events.

Detailed driving instructions may be found at: http://asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php

The Talmage Observatory opens at 7:30 p.m. for these events. The will be held: April 12, rain date April 13; May 10, rain date May 11; June 8; July 5, rain date July 6; and Aug. 9, rain date Aug 10.

UNE’s Brain, Body, and Wellness Fair to return following five-year pandemic hiatus

BIDDEFORD — The return of University of New England’s Brain, Body, and Wellness Fair, hosted by the Center for Excellence in the Neurosciences (CEN), takes place this year following a five-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brain, Body, and Wellness Fair takes place on Friday, April 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Harold Alfond Forum on UNE’s Biddeford Campus. It is free and open to the public.

“The UNE Community is beyond excited that the Brain Fair is coming back,” said Ian Meng, Ph.D., CEN director and professor of Biomedical Sciences. “It has been a long time coming, and there is a lot of energy among our student volunteers to make this year’s fair the best one yet.”

Approximately 80 students have signed up to be volunteers.

This “interactive science fair” includes hands-on activities designed by students, faculty, and professional staff. Some scientific activities include microscopy exhibits, brain and eyeball dissections, optical illusion brain games, neuroscience art, and brain crafts for all ages. Other events include ice skating and free bicycle helmet fittings and giveaways, made possible by the Michael Goulet Foundation.

The CEN created the Brain, Body, and Wellness Fair in 2015 to engage the local community, especially local students and children, in brain exploration and to promote STEM disciplines. It was held every year until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

