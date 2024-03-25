It’s unsettling that the South Portland teenager accused of planning a school shooting was inspired by the murderers behind the Columbine massacre. It prompts the question: What is Maine doing now to prevent disturbed inspiration from the mass shooting in Lewiston?

Respectfully, I believe Mainers should call and write Gov. Mills and state representatives to advocate for 72-hour waiting periods for gun purchases, universal background checks, red flag laws and bans on bump stocks, and to work toward the goal of an assault weapons ban.

Instead of fueling a new cycle of mass shootings, the tragedy in Lewiston can inspire positive collective action and gun laws that will protect communities throughout Maine.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

