Well, they want to double the price of a single passenger ticket to Peaks Island from $7 to $14 during the peak summer season.

Common sense and good business practices say you should gradually raise prices over time to be decent to your customers. But if you have a social engineering purpose in mind that a cabal of wealthy, powerful summer residents who want to eliminate those tacky, golf cart-driving day trippers, then doubling the price is perfect! It is like having a gated community by using a ticket price as the gate.

There will be collateral damage, such as school groups who come over in the spring and early summer, summer camp groups, wedding parties, and definitely day trippers and summer visitors on a budget. Let’s not forget the Peaks Island businesses who will lose employees and customers. But to the wealthy, powerful cabal, it will be worth it to preserve their summer enclave.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: