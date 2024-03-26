The announcement that Sheriff Joel Merry and Sgt. Aaron Skofield are both running for sheriff should be troubling to all residents of Sagadahoc County.

In light of the Lewiston Commission’s interim report, it is clear that a change in leadership needs to happen in this department from the top down. But that change is definitely not Skofield. The inaction of Skofield is not an isolated incident; Merry’s failure to address previous complaints in his department over the past several years is why we are here now. Neither man should be rewarded for failing to do their jobs.

I hope and pray that someone steps forward to challenge them, because Sagadahoc County deserves better.

Juanita Clark

Phippsburg

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: