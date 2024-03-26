As a retiree with a MainePERS pension, I request that the MainePERS investment team divest from fossil fuel investments. Liquidate investments in individual fossil fuel corporations. Liquidate investments in funds with portfolios including fossil fuel industries. End relationships with banks having lengthy records of financing fossil fuel industries.

I disagree with the chief executive’s interpretation of responsibility to pensioners like me. I do not trust that extracting, transporting, storing, refining and burning fossil fuels safeguards my shared air, water or soil. It is said that, because of the direction of winds, Maine is at the end of the tailpipe. I suggest reevaluating the dollar cost of climate disruptions on health and safety of pensioners in relation to gains of portfolio.

Surely, the MainePERS investment team is able to recognize the harm caused by 6.4% of its assets: $1.2 billion. Surely, MainePERS will act responsibly and divest from fossil fuels and related industries in compliance with the 2026 deadline.

Marjorie Rosenbaum

Scarborough

