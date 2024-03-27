As fellow Vietnam combat veterans, we appreciate, support and agree with the recent opinion article by George Clark (“Opinion: We are watching democracy’s slow death,” March 7). We also are fearful of another four years of a Trump presidency, as George so well expressed.

Kerry McCormack
Cumberland Center

Stanley Wentzell
Kingston, N.H.

