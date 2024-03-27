It’s getting hard to ignore the impact of fossil-fuel-driven climate change in Maine. We’ve recently experienced record storms and floods; downed trees and power lines; damaged homes and businesses; and disrupted winter tourist seasons. Costs are rising. Gov. Mills estimates the cost of this past January’s storms in Maine at $70 million. Small businesses will need $50 million to cover winter storm damage. By one estimate, U.S. losses due to climate-driven extreme weather are a staggering $97 billion annually.

I feel we owe it to ourselves, our children and grandchildren, and everyone alive now and in the future to reduce fossil fuel use and protect the environment. This is an economic and practical, as well as moral, issue.

We need to repair the destruction, strengthen our resilience and reduce carbon emissions. Individuals and the state are doing what we can, but we must have federal resources, programs and laws to meet these challenges.

I was heartened to see that Rep. Chellie Pingree received a 97% rating from the League of Conservation Voters 2023 National Environmental Scorecard. This rating is based on votes on climate action, environmental justice and protection and reducing fossil fuels. Sen. Angus King was close behind with 81%. Our other two D.C. people have lots of room to improve: Rep. Jared Golden (53%) and Sen. Susan Collins (13%).

Those who agree that we need sustained and strong efforts in Washington to protect our environment should let these leaders know. We need all hands on deck to meet this challenge.

Susan Payne

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: