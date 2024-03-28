This is in response to the March 22 opinion piece, “Whose history are we preserving at Free Street building?”

I believe “we” are prevailing in protecting the City of Portland’s rich history, and yes that includes John Calvin Stevens, who seemed to be dismissed so casually in the piece. In fact, the writer seems to be pulling from a handy deck of cards: Black people, women, Indigenous people, people of color, sustainability, even referring to the 142 Free St. historic building as “clapboard.” Is that not reaching a bit, even if it were mere clapboard?

And, as far as a revised building bringing in more people to the Arts District, please understand that it won’t be the buildings but the art that will attract residents and tourists. If a nationally recognized museum doesn’t have the appealing art exhibits on display, those people will simply walk on by to one of those still-open coffee shops.

Frank Reilly

Portland

