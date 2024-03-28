This is in response to the March 22 opinion piece, “Whose history are we preserving at Free Street building?”
I believe “we” are prevailing in protecting the City of Portland’s rich history, and yes that includes John Calvin Stevens, who seemed to be dismissed so casually in the piece. In fact, the writer seems to be pulling from a handy deck of cards: Black people, women, Indigenous people, people of color, sustainability, even referring to the 142 Free St. historic building as “clapboard.” Is that not reaching a bit, even if it were mere clapboard?
And, as far as a revised building bringing in more people to the Arts District, please understand that it won’t be the buildings but the art that will attract residents and tourists. If a nationally recognized museum doesn’t have the appealing art exhibits on display, those people will simply walk on by to one of those still-open coffee shops.
Frank Reilly
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.