I write regarding the March 9 opinion piece about potential gun safety legislation that might cost Mainers their right to bear arms. It was such hyperbole. Even just one regulation, a 72-hour waiting period, is labeled as “piling on” hunters and small businesses. I think the writer is confusing who the victims are: those who shoot guns or those who die from guns?
In our society, we tolerate a lot of actions and restrictions meant to improve our collective health and safety: speed limits, car inspections, building standards, vaccinations and airport screenings are a few examples. Deaths from guns are at such an epidemic level that it is now appropriate, nay imperative, that we take action to install speed bumps on the path to gun ownership.
Dewey Meteer
Nobleboro
