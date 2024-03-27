As longtime residents of Cumberland, we thank you for your thoughtful opinion and share your editorial board’s dismay over our town’s rejection of a much-needed affordable housing project (“Our View: Voting against affordable housing? In this economy?” March 10). Cumberland has been a welcoming community to us, and we want that for others.

The resounding “No” vote reminded us of initial strong opposition to other proposals which eventually moved forward for the town’s betterment. To name just a couple: sewering portions of the town to prevent effluent from washing into the ocean and acquisition and development of the Twin Brook recreation area.

The need for affordable housing is not going away. We urge residents to put aside differences and work together to find acceptable affordable housing options. It is the right thing to do and will make our community better.

Phil Gleason and Mary Schendel

Cumberland

