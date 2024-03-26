This letter is relevant any time of year, but since spring is in the air and because of a recent incident with my own dog, I feel compelled to write this letter and implore all of us who relish being out of doors with our beloved dog friends to please observe and be respectful of leash and off-leash rules wherever we may be.

Our dogs can be highly reactive, and when a dog that is not under voice control and unleashed comes barreling towards us – friendly or not – it becomes a nightmare in a flash. We’re doing everything we can to raise a happy, confident and obedient dog, but situations like this are incredibly scary and frustrating.

There are ample times and places for off-leash dogs across Greater Portland and the rest of Maine – we’re all so blessed to have these opportunities. We hope to enjoy them some day with our own dog.

All I’m asking is for us to be mindful and respectful when we’re out there with the dogs in our lives. Thanks.

Andrew Hoffman

South Portland

