Emma Davis of Windham is one of the dancers performing the title role in Maine State Ballet’s production of “Cinderella,” which runs through April 7 in Falmouth. She’s also dancing the part of the Spring Fairy in some shows. Davis has been a member of the ballet company for eight years and is also part of the teaching faculty. She lives in Windham and is a remote student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, studying human and family services.

The best part about living near Portland is that there is so much to do. Restaurants, activities and outdoors abound in this charming port city. For me, there is no one ideal day; rather, it is a day with some mixture of what I love to do and something new.

If I could choose, my day would start early and active at Greener Postures, a boutique yoga studio in South Portland. This is a recent addition to my weekly routine where I center my soul, shed the stresses of the week, and strengthen my core. Thank you, Barry and Gretchen!

Then, I would head to grab a smoothie of some sort. I typically make them at home, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe piques my interest for an after-yoga refresher. I would be inclined to bring this treat to Pine Point Beach (in Scarborough) to walk, feel the blissful breeze and look out on the endless waves. I have many special memories at that beach. My dad’s mother, Audrey, used to live near Pine Point, and we would take walks there on warm summer nights. I sometimes return there unaccompanied to remember the good times that we had or head there with a friend to talk about life and how to cope with living today as a young adult.

On my perfect day, I would perform at Merrill Auditorium – something I have done since I was 3 years old. There is nothing quite like performing at that venue. It is special to me to carry on the legacy of our Maine-made ballet company and to share spirit, light and the arts with our Greater Portland community. I am truly a performer at heart, and dancing on the Merrill Auditorium stage feels like home.

After performing, I would be ready to chow down on some good pizza. I would choose to meet up with a good friend of mine and head over for dinner at Pizzaiolo. This joint has fresh slices and can be perfect to grab and go or to sit and dine. But you can’t have pizza without dessert! My version of a nightcap would be gelato! Whether it be Gelato Fiasco (my go-to spot after rehearsal) or Gorgeous Gelato.

Finally, I’d end my evening driving home, looking at the city lights start to dim, and finally return home to settle in to ponder in gratitude how lucky we are to live in this beautiful place. It truly is the way that life should be!

What would your perfect day look like? Send your itinerary, in 500 words or less, with a little about yourself, to go@pressherald.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »