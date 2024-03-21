Keith Harris checks on the density of maple syrup boiling in an evaporator in the sugarhouse at Harris Farm in Dayton. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is finally here, and we’ve got plenty of details to share about several of the sugarhouses that are opening their doors for visitors.

Related

How sweet it is

Should your syrup excursion bring you to Cornish, we’ve got some great suggestions of other things to do there, including antiquing and a preserve where you can walk off your pancake breakfast.

Related

Road trip

Jenna LeVasseur of Old Town peers into an evaporator during a visit to Merrifield Farm in Gorham on Maine Maple Sunday Weekend. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

In southern Maine alone, there are more than 30 participating sugarhouses to choose from.

Related

Take your pick

We’ve also asked the president of the Maple Maple Producers Association to talk about the role of syrup in his life.

Related

Sweet interview

A floral design by Alora Carrier, Layne Gregory and and Sabrina Warner of St. Mary’s Garden Club, inspired by Green Ground, a 1968 painting by Adolph Gottlieb, part of a previous year’s Art in Bloom at Portland Museum of Art. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

For a visual and aromatic feast, head to the Portland Museum of Art for the Art in Bloom exhibit that pairs works of arts with floral designs. Admission is free all day Thursday and 4-8 p.m. Friday.

Related

Flower power

PBA Tour bowler Arturo Quintero at Bayside Bowl in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

For an entirely different kind of pairing, head to Bayside Bowl in Portland or Broadway Bowl in South Portland from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, when you’ll get discounts on hourly lane rates and domestic bottles of beer.

Related

Strike it up

The Waldo Theatre is screening “The Wicker Man” this weekend. Gregory A. Rec/Staff Photographer

On the movie front, head to the Waldo Theatre on Saturday for a screening of the 1973 British horror film “The Wicker Man.”

Related

Pass the popcorn

Singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot. Photo by Jeff Fasano

On Saturday at One Longfellow Square in Portland, you can see Boston-based singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot. Her most recent album is last year’s “New Wild West,” and she’ll likely preview a few new tunes.

Related

Tune time

Noritama egg sandwich from Norimoto Bakery in Portland. Photo by Leslie Bridgers

For a tasty twist on the standard egg sandwich, be sure to hit Norimoto Bakery in Portland, open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. With just the right amount of nori seaweed and spicy takana pickles, you’ll see why the James Beard Foundation has taken notice of baker Atsuko Fujimoto.

Related

A bold breakfast

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles