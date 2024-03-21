Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is finally here, and we’ve got plenty of details to share about several of the sugarhouses that are opening their doors for visitors.

Should your syrup excursion bring you to Cornish, we’ve got some great suggestions of other things to do there, including antiquing and a preserve where you can walk off your pancake breakfast.

In southern Maine alone, there are more than 30 participating sugarhouses to choose from.

We’ve also asked the president of the Maple Maple Producers Association to talk about the role of syrup in his life.

For a visual and aromatic feast, head to the Portland Museum of Art for the Art in Bloom exhibit that pairs works of arts with floral designs. Admission is free all day Thursday and 4-8 p.m. Friday.

For an entirely different kind of pairing, head to Bayside Bowl in Portland or Broadway Bowl in South Portland from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, when you’ll get discounts on hourly lane rates and domestic bottles of beer.

On the movie front, head to the Waldo Theatre on Saturday for a screening of the 1973 British horror film “The Wicker Man.”

On Saturday at One Longfellow Square in Portland, you can see Boston-based singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot. Her most recent album is last year’s “New Wild West,” and she’ll likely preview a few new tunes.

For a tasty twist on the standard egg sandwich, be sure to hit Norimoto Bakery in Portland, open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. With just the right amount of nori seaweed and spicy takana pickles, you’ll see why the James Beard Foundation has taken notice of baker Atsuko Fujimoto.

