Opponents of the planned Gorham Connector gathered at Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook on Monday to voice their objections to the proposed highway spur in advance of the Maine Turnpike Authority’s public presentation on the project starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Gorham.

Abby King, who lives in Gorham, was among about 50 people who attended the press conference in the muddy barnyard of the 500-acre farm on County Road. Many wore red T-shirts that said “Help Save Smiling Hill Farm” and stickers saying “Stop Highway Expansion.”

“I am terrified of what Gorham will become if the Maine Turnpike Authority wins its fight against our community,” said King, who attended with her husband and 10-month-old daughter. “The Gorham Divider would be an epic mistake that will change the character of Gorham forever. There will be no coming back from it.”

To address traffic congestion and increasing development west of Portland, the authority plans to build a 5-mile, four-lane toll road from Maine Turnpike Exit 45 in South Portland to the Gorham Bypass at Route 114 in Gorham.

The preferred route requires 47.3 acres, or nearly 10% of the farm, including a 32.5-acre strip west of the barnyard and lumber company complex, which is on the north side of County Road, and 14.4 acres on the south side of County Road.

Peter Mills, the authority’s executive director, has said that the connector route has been designed to avoid and mitigate environmental impacts wherever possible in anticipation of community concerns and reviews by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversee construction in and near wetlands and waterways.

Speakers at the press conference said the connector would worsen or simply relocate traffic congestion and exacerbate pollution and other environmental problems.

Warren Knight, one of six siblings involved in the farm, questioned whether the authority chose to build the connector through the farm because it was easier to cross and the cheapest alternative for a project expected to cost well over $200 million.

“We don’t think that’s right or fair,” Knight said. “Why should open space and farmland be considered expendable?”

Tuck O’Brien, a Portland resident and representative of Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit that works to preserve and restore fish habitat, said the connector would jeopardize the clean, cool headwaters of Red Brook, a tributary to Clarks Pond in South Portland that is active habitat for brook trout.

Sadie Donnell, a Gorham resident, said the region’s traffic challenges present a “huge opportunity” to expand public transportation and reduce the number of cars on the road, rather than move them from one road to another.

In the planning stages since 2007, the connector’s preferred route was announced in February after the authority studied various alternatives as directed in the 2017 bill that authorized its construction. The legislation was endorsed by elected officials in South Portland, Scarborough, Westbrook and Gorham, the authority says.

The authority’s meeting on Monday will be held in the Shaw Gym at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St. It will start with an open house from 4:30-6 p.m., when attendees can view displays and ask questions about the route, funding, environmental impacts and other topics. A public presentation and discussion will begin at 6 p.m. and will be shared online.

This story will be updated.

