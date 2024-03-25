Did you know that you can attend Portland Stage shows just before they open at a slightly discounted price?
The upcoming comedy “Clyde’s,” about a diner run by former convicts, is officially running April 5-24, but there’s a pair of preview performances at 7:30 p.m. April 3 and 4.
Tickets are between $20 and $40 for those two shows, while other performances cost between $25 and $67. There are also pay-what-you-can performances on April 3, 13 and 18 and other discounts available, including for students and seniors.
Portland Stage, at 25 Forest Ave., was founded in 1974 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. For more information and tickets, go to portlandstage.com.
