STRONG — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that started with a slow speed pursuit Monday in Strong and ended after the driver drove over a spike mat and allegedly accelerating the vehicle into a tree on South Strong Road in Farmington.

The driver Joshua Burdin, 32, of Strong was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Public Safety.

About 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Strong to investigate a sexual assault. Burdin was immediately identified as the suspect and had fled the residence before officers arrived.

About 6:11 p.m., a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy located Burdin driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza in the town of Strong and attempted to make a traffic stop. Burdin failed to stop, leading deputies on a low-speed pursuit through Strong and into Farmington on the South Strong Road. Officers with the Farmington Police Department deployed spike strips on the road. After the Subaru’s front tires were spiked, Burdin accelerated at a high rate of speed on the South Strong Road and struck a tree head-on, according to Moss’ statement.

At about 6:30 p.m, Maine State Police were requested to respond to the South Strong Road to investigate a serious personal injury crash that occurred during a motor vehicle pursuit.

“As troopers were responding to the call, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Burdin of Strong was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to the news statement.

The deceased was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed. The crash remains under investigation.

