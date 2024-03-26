LIMERICK – Dolores Maria Dumas Carroll, 91, peacefully and painlessly passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Dolores’ life began in Tucson, Ariz., on April 26, 1932, with her parents Ernest and Louise and two older sisters, Jeannette and Constance. At just 2-years-old, after losing her father, and with her mother expecting her younger brother, Peter (who tragically lost his life at age 9), the family travelled by train across the country, ending up in Limerick, after a short stay in Lewiston. Dolores’ Aunt Beth – Elizabeth Rand – who became a cherished role model – offered a home and much-needed support for her sister- a single mom with four young children – in Limerick. It was then that Dolores, a second grader, met her future husband, John Carroll, and they began their lifelong relationship as schoolmates, sweethearts, then marriage partners.

Dolores, after graduating from Nasson College and working at GE in Limerick as a secretary, married John, after he graduated from St. Michael’s College, and the handsome couple then embarked on a globe-trotting career in the Air Force with Dolores’ fondest memories from their nearly five-year tour in West Germany, with their family of eight children. Dolores found great gratification in her whirlwind life, fulfilling her roles as an officer’s wife and a very busy mother, meeting all the obligations that came with those responsibilities. She still managed to find time to travel, learn to ski, play mah-jongg (the love of this game she passed along to her children and grandchildren) and hone her cooking and baking skills – she was a great cook, and her pies were notorious.

In 1976, when John retired from the Air Force to join his family’s business – J.P. Carroll Fuel Company, they moved their family to Limerick in a house Dolores helped design with her exceptional flair for interior decorating, adorning her home with many beautiful pieces from her travels. Dolores played an active role in the family business while continuing to bring up the family and it was during this time that she enjoyed her additional role as substitute teacher. In 1996, with grown children having joined in the family business, Dolores and John became semi-retired and began spending part of the year in North Port, Fla., where they purchased a home and where they frequently welcomed children and grandchildren, spoiling them all with trips to Disney World, Key West and local beaches. Dolores was always the family’s Rock of Gibraltar, readily offering strength and support to all, never asking for anything in return. She enjoyed being able to offer whatever she had to help her family and always said all she wanted was for her children and grandchildren to be happy.

Over the years, Dolores was active in the American Legion, the Democratic Party, volunteered at the Limerick library, assisted on election days in Limerick and many times entertained a full house for local citizens to meet presidential and gubernatorial candidates. She loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. When she lost John in 2007, she took solace in her family and in her beloved cockapoo, Daisy, and enjoyed spending time in her home on Cannon Hill, planning family get togethers, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and watching reruns of favorite shows and her favorites from the golden age of cinema.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband John; her son John, her daughter Susan; her granddaughter Christine; and her sister, Jeannette; and will be watching over those she leaves behind: her sister Constance; her daughters Cynthia Carroll, Lisa (Steven) Coombs, Michelle Carroll, Diane (John) Medici; her sons James (Kristan) Carroll and Sean (Elizabeth) Carroll; her grandchildren Isabella McKnight, William McKnight, Tara LePage, Matthew Ogwudiegwu, Samantha Havens, Eric Medici, James Medici, Benjamin Carroll, Jack Carroll and Emmett Carroll; along with her six great grandchildren.

There will be a Rosary said at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 1, 2024, at St. Matthew Church in Limerick, with a private burial this spring.

