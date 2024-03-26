Kennebunk police have issued a silver alert for 60-year-old Peter Sinsabaugh who was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Maine State Police said Sinsabaugh had gone to walk his dog Greta, a black and white German Pointer, near his home on Plymouth Grove Drive.

Sinsabaugh is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said, He has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, tan pants and black shoes.

According to police, he has cognitive issues and his family is concerned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-324-3644, extension 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: