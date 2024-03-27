CHESTERVILLE – Julia Lawrence Desjardins, 66, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 14, 2024. Born in Portland on Sept. 26, 1957, she was the eldest child of George R. Lawrence Sr. and Katherine W. Lawrence.

Julie graduated from Falmouth High School in 1976, then continued her education at the University of Maine at Orono, earning a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Development. After college, Julie began working at L.L.Bean in Freeport, where she remained in various roles throughout her 35-year career there. It was during her time there that she met her husband, Steven Desjardins, whom she married in 1992. Following her retirement from L.L.Bean, Julie dedicated herself as an Ed Tech in elementary schools. She enjoyed working with children immensely and would keep in touch to ensure their well-being beyond the classroom.

Julie and her husband established their family in Mid-Coast Maine, eventually settling in Topsham, to be closer to their kids’ sports and activities. Julie was quick to welcome friends and family into their home with a smile and a warm meal, which granted her the title of “second mom” by many. Her kids and their friends loved her funny sayings, and her ability to come up with a nickname for everyone.

Julie had an infectious spirit and optimistic attitude, and was well-known for her vibrant lipstick and clothes, which mirrored her personality. She was outgoing, sociable, loved to have fun and loved life. Julie had a creative mind and enjoyed many hobbies centered around arts and crafts. She was a lover of animals and adored her pets throughout the years—Princess, Max, Papi, and Tom-Ping.

Although her personal achievements were vast, Julie considered her greatest accomplishment to be her children. Selflessly devoted to their success and happiness, she spared no effort in creating special moments and making the mundane memorable. Julie had a strong affection for birthdays and holidays and created a grand celebration for each one—something her family will continue to do in her memory. Even when apart, her friends and family could always count on her sending a thoughtfully curated gift for holidays and special occasions.

She will be lovingly missed by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Chantalle, and son-in-law, Tim, her son, Avery and fiancée, Isabelle; her best and longest friend, Joyce; her brother, George and wife, Grace; her niece, Jessi; her mother-in-law, Jeannine; her brother-in-law, Jeff; and many others.

Julie’s family would like to recognize the compassionate care she received from everyone at New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham. Your work truly makes a difference.

A private memorial service to celebrate Julie’s life will be held later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by check to the

“Dean Snell Cancer Foundation”,

P.O. Box 104,

Brunswick, ME 04011

