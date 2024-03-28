GHS theater crew praised

Gorham High School’s arts teachers and the 37 cast members and crew of the school’s recent stage production of “Mamma Mia” were recognized and praised by the Town Council March 12.

Several students from the cast and crew attended the council meeting and received certificates.

Bike rodeo

The recreation department is sponsoring a bike rodeo at 1 p.m. April 20 at the Gorham Middle School parking lot.

The rodeo is an event where kids can practice bike safety skills and learn to ride. It’s aimed at ages 3 to 11 and includes helmet checks, bicycle mechanical checks, a skills course and instruction on the rules of the road.

Representatives from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will attend. For more information, call the recreation department at 222-1630.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open April 6 at Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road. Clothes and shoes in a variety of sizes are available.

Advertisement

The closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month. For more information, call 839-3111.

Triad to meet

The Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad group will meet at 11 a.m. April 10 at the Gorham Fire Department at 270 Main St.

Guest speakers will be Kaitlyn Morse from the ITN transportation program, a volunteer service that offers transportation to seniors, and Clara McCool, the regional broadband coordinator from Greater Portland Council of Governments.

Triad is a collaborative among businesses, agencies and senior citizens to promote health, well-being and safety.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 27, 1974, that its Gorham correspondent, Gertrude Hanscom of South Street, was a patient at Maine Medical Center in Portland, but her column “Gorham Gab Line” still appeared.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on March 21 that the U.S. public debt was $34,578,032,221,509.83.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: