It’s been an unusual start to spring in Maine. We’ve had nearly three feet of snow, ice and now comes the rain.
All the rapid snowmelt from fog and warmer temps has catapulted us into mud season quickly. Dirt roads will be difficult to travel on for the next several days and weeks. The persistent rain Thursday into Friday will cause rivers to rise, too.
And now there’s an opportunity for a large storm with snow and rain next week.
Nearly the entire state is under a flood watch due to the rain and snowmelt. The flooding is expected to be minor, with rivers rising into Friday and early Saturday.
Liquid precipitation amounts will range from very little in western Maine, to as much as 3 inches in Downeast.
Some light snow will fall and accumulate as the storm departs Friday.
Here’s a timeline of the rain snow.
By Friday the storm is pulling east.
It’s mostly over by late Friday, going from west to east, with a changeover to light snow.
The middle of next weekcomes with a large storm signal. There’s an opportunity for plenty of precipitation once again and it will be statewide with the current track.
It’s too soon to nail down snow totals, but I’d keep the plows and shovels nearby. Winter isn’t done with us yet.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.