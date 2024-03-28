It’s been an unusual start to spring in Maine. We’ve had nearly three feet of snow, ice and now comes the rain.

All the rapid snowmelt from fog and warmer temps has catapulted us into mud season quickly. Dirt roads will be difficult to travel on for the next several days and weeks. The persistent rain Thursday into Friday will cause rivers to rise, too.

And now there’s an opportunity for a large storm with snow and rain next week.

Nearly the entire state is under a flood watch due to the rain and snowmelt. The flooding is expected to be minor, with rivers rising into Friday and early Saturday.

Liquid precipitation amounts will range from very little in western Maine, to as much as 3 inches in Downeast.

Some light snow will fall and accumulate as the storm departs Friday.

Here’s a timeline of the rain snow.

By Friday the storm is pulling east.

It’s mostly over by late Friday, going from west to east, with a changeover to light snow.

The middle of next weekcomes with a large storm signal. There’s an opportunity for plenty of precipitation once again and it will be statewide with the current track.

It’s too soon to nail down snow totals, but I’d keep the plows and shovels nearby. Winter isn’t done with us yet.

