Winter isn’t done with us quite yet! After accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we have a short break today before another significant system moves in Saturday.

This storm is larger and has more moisture than the one earlier this week. That means we are looking at more precipitation, in terms of both snow and rain. This burst of snow will be beneficial to ski areas and other businesses that rely on wintry precipitation. However, closer to the coast, because of the extra moisture, some drainage flooding is possible once these areas change over to rain.

When precipitation moves in after midnight Friday night, we will all start with snow because temperatures will be below freezing throughout the state.

The cold will hold firm Saturday morning before milder air begins to work into the coastline changing snow to rain.

The mild air will continue to punch inland, but probably only aloft. Therefore, snow will change to sleet and freezing rain creating a sloppy mess in the afternoon and evening. The mountains will remain all snow.

This set-up will hold through about midnight before tapering off and moving out by Sunday morning.

The coast will only see a few inches of snow, and most of it should wash away in the rain. But drainage issues are likely from heavy rain and clogged drains. It looks very messy inland with snow changing to ice. The mountains get amped up with snow, and now that the storm looks colder, much of the snow should be powdery.

While there won’t be huge wind gusts with this storm, there is still an outage threat. Outside of the mountains, the snow will be wet and clingy. The weight of the snow may crack limbs and branches. That threshold will be right around 6 inches of wet snow. So the outage threat will be greatest between the coast and the mountains.

