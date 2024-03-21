After weeks of mostly above-average temperatures and only days after spring’s official arrival, southern Maine woke to snow covering the ground and bitter winds blowing Thursday ahead of another storm that is expected to bring far more snow and heavy rain to the state Saturday.

Snow and winds gusting to 25 mph or more Thursday created hazardous driving conditions. Tractor-trailers skidded off Interstate 95 in Bangor and state Route 201 in The Forks.

About 3-5 inches of snow is expected in southern Maine on Saturday before a changeover to sleet and rain by afternoon. Western interior areas and parts of northern Maine could get up to 10 inches of snow.

Those living close to the coast may get heavy rains on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A low pressure system arrives in New England on Saturday, bringing heavy snow, wintry mix and rain to the region,” according to the National Weather Service in Gray forecast. “Significant snowfall is possible across interior Maine.”

By Sunday – Maine Maple Sunday – the storm will clear out, and temperatures should be in the low- to mid-40s with cloudy and partly-sunny skies to start next week.

Most of Kennebec County received a couple of inches of snow Thursday, with the largest accumulation – 5 inches – recorded just southwest of Waterville.

In Somerset County, the weather service recorded 6.3 inches of snow in Cornville, 8 inches just outside of Harmony and 11 inches in Solon.

