Of course this is what always seems to happen. We finally make it to spring and what are we talking about? Snow. Funny how that works out.

This system began this morning with a warm front moving through the area, starting us off with some scattered snow and rain showers.

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch for the eastern half of the state, which shows we’re expecting some decent snowfall.

This morning’s warm front is going to help provide some lift that will give us a pretty slow start to this system. Expect some scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day Wednesday.

Most of us will see on-and-off rain showers Wednesday, but if you live a little farther north, temperatures will stay cold enough to allow for some scattered snow showers instead. It will not be persistent precipitation, but it will rain or snow for 15 minutes and then let up, and continue on that cycle.

Wednesday evening is where it begins to pick up. The cold front passes through and begins to bring more organized precipitation, along with colder temps and breezy conditions. There may even be a few bolts of lightning, and some graupel (looks like little balls of snow) could fall as well.

Late Wednesday night and early Thursday is where we really start to notice the most snowfall. It moves into western Maine first, dropping a nice amount for anyone in those area. From there it will begin to move east.

Throughout the night, that eastward progression means eastern Maine will get the brunt of the snow. This area is going to receive the most snowfall out of this system. We’re going to get some decent banding as the front moves through with high wind gusts, so we could see whiteouts and low visibility.

At the same time, southern Maine will be done with the snow, although it will still have to deal with any snow left on the roads.

By Thursday afternoon, this low pulls off to our northeast and only leaves a few scattered snow showers left for those living in The County and Downeast.

Now here’s what everyone is actually here for … the snow map. Southern York County can expect the least snowfall, while Portland to Lewiston is expecting 1-3 inches. Not too far from there in Augusta you’ll still see about three inches, but that gets us into the 3-6″ range, which includes Bangor. The central Highlands are expecting 6+ inches of snow out of this storm.

The winds are really going to pick up behind the cold front, with gusts up to 40mph, so we can expect a windy day on Thursday.

