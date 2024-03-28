Elinor M. Cockfield, 88, died peacefully on March 12, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial House Hospice in Scarborough.

Elinor is survived by her children Edith L. Cockfield, Claire J. Buonopane, J. Gavin Cockfield, Jeffrey W. Cockfield. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James E. Cockfield. Burial of the cremated remains will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

Donations may be made in her memory to Louis T. Graves Memorial Library, 18 Main St., P.O. Box 391, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Elinor’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: